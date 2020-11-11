Calls for council to create outdoor dining space in Listowel’s Square

There are calls for Kerry County Council to create outdoor dining space in Listowel’s Square.

The issue was raised at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, when the Safe and Welcoming Streets COVID-19: Town Centre Mobility Plan was being discussed.

There was much criticism of the measures put in place in Listowel earlier this year, with changes recently being made by the council following a review.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney has called on the council to be imaginative if similar safety measures need to be put in place next year due to COVID-19.

He believes the Square in Listowel is wasted as a car park, adding it’s the finest square in the country with ample space for outdoor seating.

He recommended the council look to Dungarvan in Co Waterford for inspiration, as it’s a similar size and has a greenway.

Sinn Féin’s Robert Beasley said the Listowel mobility plan was a bad knee jerk reaction that created problems for businesses.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton says councillors need an input in any future plan.

Kerry County Council says street furniture applications can be submitted by businesses, and will be accommodated where feasible.

It adds that proposals for structures to facilitate outdoor seating can be submitted through the Business and Community Alliance in future reviews of the mobility plan.

The council also notes that future applications for funding for a Listowel Town Public Realm Plan will consider proposals for outdoor seating and amenity areas.