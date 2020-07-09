Calling Tralee road ‘the Fat Mile’ is derogatory and should stop

The nickname given to a road in Tralee is derogatory and should no longer be used.

That’s according to the chairperson of Austin Stacks Football and Hurling Club, Billy Ryle.

Bracker O’Regan Road is named after Kerry and Austin Stacks legend Martin Bracker O’Regan, but it’s commonly referred to as the ‘Fat Mile’.

A fundraising walk has been organised by the club, which will also aim to reclaim the official name of the road for Mr O’Regan’s family and the Austin Stacks club.

Billy Ryle believes the word ‘fat’ is offensive and is discouraging some people, who have weight issues, from using the road.

He says the word ‘mile’ is a measurement of the British imperial system, which has been replaced by the metric system, adding it shouldn’t be used.

Mr Ryle doesn’t agree this view could be construed as anti-British:

Chairperson of Austin Stacks Football and Hurling Club, Billy Ryle will complete a 100km walk over a ten-day period along the Bracker O’Regan road.

This walk will raise funds for the club and will begin on July 17th.

Mr Ryle says this fundraiser will also amount to a road referendum and is encouraging people to support it.

He explains how people can have their say: