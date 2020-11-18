Call for quicker response times for HIQA in wake of Kerry report

A Kerry TD is calling for changes to allow the health watchdog react more quickly when issues arise in care settings.

The comments follow a Health Information and Quality Authority report after an unannounced inspection in June at Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel.

HIQA found the facility didn’t have systems in place earlier this year to facilitate social distancing while residents were dining and improvements were required in relation to infection control practices.

At the time of the inspection COVID-19 had not been detected in the home but last month 31 residents and 16 staff contracted the virus.

Sinn Fein Kerry TD, Pa Daly has been in contact with the families of six former residents who have now passed away.

He says HIQA needs to be able to respond quicker when concerns are raised: