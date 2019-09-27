In Business – September 26th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Brendan McGinty, Managing Partner of Stratis Consulting and National Recruitment Federation Policy Advisor about how reform of the social welfare regime could tackle labour market issues; Niall McGuinness, Managing Director of Foynes-based CPL Fuels called for the smoky coal ban to be implemented nationwide; Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI talked about a call for no increase in VRT on new cars; and Conor O’Connell, Regional Director of the Construction Industry Federation Southern Region told us about how an extension to the Help to Buy Scheme could help the housing crisis.