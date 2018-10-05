In Business – October 4th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aidan Flynn of the Freight Transport Association about the new logistics apprenticeship. Aidan Sweeney talked about Ibec’s plans to make Kerry a better place to live and work. Colm O’Reilly spoke about the Irish Pubs Global Federation’s gathering in Galway this weekend. Plus, Brian Cooke of SIMI gave details about the drop in new car registrations down and issues affecting the industry.