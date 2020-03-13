In Business – March 12th, 2020

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Colm Healy, owner of Skellig Chocolate about his decision to sell the business; Áine McCleary, Director of Distribution Channels at Bank of Ireland talked about diversity and inclusion within the bank; and David Leydon, Head of Food and Agribusiness at ifac had advice for Kerry SMEs on surviving coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR