In Business – June 18th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to James and John Murphy of Portmagee Whiskey on the SuperValu Food Academy and their sustainability efforts; Darren Hanlon talked about his new Tralee based medical supplies company, Medical4U; CEO of ISME, Neil McDonnell gave details about ISME’s Back to Business initiative; and Geraldine King, CEO of the National Recruitment Federation gave tips for taking stock of your career during COVID-19.