Brían (Brú) Ó Riordáin, Caolafreacháin, Maistir Gaoithe.

A private family funeral mass for Brían Brú Ó Riordáin wil take place on Saturday morning at 11am in Our Lady Of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****