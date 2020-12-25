Bishop of Kerry asks us to have a grateful and generous heart this Christmas

The Bishop of Kerry is asking us to have a grateful and generous heart this Christmas, while renewing our faith.

Bishop Ray Browne says many people have endured severe stress this year, some have had to cope with life changing situations and others can’t go home for Christmas.

He thanked priests and all parish workers who enabled Masses to be made available remotely during the year.

Bishop Browne says the Christmas season offers the opportunity for down time, family time and a time to turn to God: