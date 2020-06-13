Award for Abbeyfeale brothers at Student Entrepreneur Awards final

Abbeyfeale brothers Jack and Nick Cotter of Cotter Agritech have won the Local Enterprise Office ICT award in this year’s national Student Entrepreneur Awards final.

Jack who attends Limerick IT and Nick, who’s in UCC, started Cotter Bros Firewood in 2011 and Cotter Organic Lamb in 2019, which has won an Irish Quality Food Award.

With Cotter Agritech, they’ve developed the multi-award-winning Cotter Crate, a lamb handling system that makes dosing and weighing lambs easier, faster, and prevents back injury.

This along with their SmartWeight sheep weighing app and SmartWeight Premium breeding management software are being launched in Ireland and the UK early next year.

The brothers were one of 10 finalists going into yesterday’s national Student Entrepreneur Awards final, where they won the Local Enterprise Office ICT award and €5,000 in funding.