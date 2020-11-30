Appeal for witnesses following altercation in Tralee housing estate

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an altercation involving a large number of people in a Tralee housing estate.

The incident took place around 3pm on Friday, November 13th at the entrance to Fountain Court.

Garda Mary Gardiner from Tralee Garda Station says they want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation:

Meanwhile, Gardai in Tralee also want to speak with a woman who contacted 999 in relation to another incident in Fountain Court on November 14th.

Gardai believe this lady was flagged down and asked to contact Gardai on someone’s behalf.