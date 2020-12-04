Appeal made for Kerry cow to be used as milking breed

An appeal has been made for the Kerry cow to be used as a milking breed.

Raymonde Hilliard, secretary of the Kerry Cattle Society, made this appeal in a letter in today’s Irish Examiner.

She says the Kerry Cow is a native dairy breed, but most are now being suckled.

Ms Hilliard says this threatens the breed and its health.

She says the Kerry cow’s milk is very well balanced and digestible, adding it’s an environmentally friendly breed which is easy to keep.

Raymonde Hilliard, who lives in Killarney, explains why they should be used as a milking breed: