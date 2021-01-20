The death has occurred in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Hospice Limerick of Anne Moloney (nee Geaney), Bella, Kilkee, Co. Clare and formerly of Knocknadarrive, Brosna. Daughter of the late Mikey Geaney and sister of the late Davy, Noreen and Breda.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and daughter Jane, her dear mother Eilish, her brothers and sisters Jimmy (Athea), Margaret Curtin (Brosna), Pat Kerins (Scartaglen), Eilish Moynihan (Scartaglen), Teresa Cahill (Cordal), Michael (Athlacca) and Ben (Brosna), her uncle George Geaney (Brosna), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral Mass for Anne will take place on Friday at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cross, Co. Clare with burial afterwards in Kilballyowen Cemetery, Cross.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilballyowen Parish Facebook Page.

Family Flowers only please donations if desired to the Clare 250 Cycle

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****