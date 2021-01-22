Almost 2,200 people on KCC housing waiting lists

2,183 people are on waiting lists for social housing across the five municipal districts of Kerry.

The largest waiting list is in the Tralee MD with 830 people, followed by Killarney MD with 523 and Listowel MD with 293.

271 people are waiting for houses in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD and 266 in Kenmare MD.

Kerry County Council made 334 offers of local authority housing in 2020; approved housing bodies issued 297.

This is a combination of all housing supports.

There were 84 refusals received by Kerry County Council and 76 refusals of approved housing body offers last year.