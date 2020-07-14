Acting chief medical officer says Killarney COVID cluster is large

The acting chief medical officer is urging people in Kerry, who are contacted to get a COVID-19 test, to ensure they get tested.

Dr Ronan Glynn was speaking at last night’s coronavirus briefing.

He confirmed they are aware of a large cluster associated with Killarney, but stated many of the cases are located elsewhere in the country.

Dr Glynn said it’s an evolving situation and couldn’t confirm exactly how many people were affected.

He stated anyone waiting for a test or results or who is aware they are a close contact of a confirmed case shouldn’t attend house parties; he was not referring to the Killarney cluster when he made these comments.

Dr Ronan Glynn said there’s evidence people aren’t coming forward for testing, despite being advised to by contact tracers:

Meanwhile Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, Dr Siobhan Ní Bhriain, is urging people to follow the advice of local public health teams.

She was speaking as visiting at Caherciveen Community Hospital has been temporarily suspended.

Radio Kerry News understands the decision is related to concerns over COVID-19.

Dr Siobhan Ní Bhriain says stopping visiting may be the right call, particularly if there are concerns over the spread of coronavirus: