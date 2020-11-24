6 new COVID-19 related deaths and 226 new cases

The Department of Health has been notified of 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

The Department has also reported 226 new cases of the virus.

64 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick and 12 in Louth and the remaining 73 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Kerry has fewer than 5 new cases.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 60.9 the third lowest rate in the country.

That figure nationally is 107.8