442 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths and 1 new case in Kerry

442 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has informed of 4 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

There has now been a total of 1,808 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





As of midnight on Tuesday, there was 1 new case confirmed in Kerry the third day in a row of increases in case numbers. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 391. There have been 11 new cases in Kerry in the past 4 days.

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 each in Laois and Longford, 10 each in Cavan, Limerick and Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow and 5 each in Louth and Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.