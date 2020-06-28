Over 400 applications by Kerry businesses for consultancy and trading online funding

443 applications have been made by Kerry businesses for COVID related funding for consultancy and trading online.

The details were revealed by former Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys following a question from Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh on the number and value of COVID-19 related grants paid out.

289 applications have been made by Kerry businesses for the Business Continuity Voucher.

It’s a grant of up to €2,500 towards consultancy costs to help with developing strategies to deal with COVID-19.

Between March 16th and June 10th, 132 of the 289 Kerry applications were approved to the value of €120,000.

There have also been 154 applications from Kerry businesses for the Trading Online Voucher, which is designed to help small businesses to trade more online, boost sales, and reach new markets.

45 of the Kerry applications have been approved to the value of €101,000 between March 16th and June 10th.