OPW says it is only responsible for vessels that land on Skellig Michael with passengers

The OPW says it’s only responsible for vessels that land on Skellig Michael with passengers.

It was responding after a complaint was lodged by a member of the public who was concerned at an alleged lack of compliance with COVID-19 regulations during a sightseeing sea trip around Skellig Islands.

The OPW responded directly stating they aren’t responsible for regulating vessels who ply in the vicinity of Skellig Michael, only those which actually land passengers there.

Skellig Michael is currently closed to visitors and no boats are landing passengers; the OPW says it’s therefore not in a position to address the issues raised.