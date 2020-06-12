A doctor says he would not support calls for Kerry’s economy to open up faster.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the county since May 19th.

If this continues, Kerry is on course to achieve COVID-19 free status by next Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health, areas can be deemed free of the virus if there have been no new cases for 28 consecutive days.

Arguments have been made that pubs and restaurants should open sooner in Kerry because there have been no new cases in over three weeks.

However, Dr Eamonn Shanahan of the Farranfore Medical Centre has cautioned about an earlier reopening.

Sligo and Waterford have recorded fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases for the sixth week in a row.

New CSO stats up to the 5th of June show Donegal, Laois and Kerry have gone five weeks with fewer than 10 new cases.

Dublin is the only county where more than 20 people tested positive in the first week of this month.

The capital’s also the only place where over five new deaths have been recorded in the last four weeks.