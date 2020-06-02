2020 CLÁR programme will help Kerry communities to respond to COVID-19 challenges

The 2020 CLÁR programme will help communities throughout Kerry to respond to COVID-19 challenges.

That’s according to Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

He is encouraging groups in Kerry to apply for the programmme, which has a total fund of €5 million.

Minister Griffin says this funding can be used for small scale infrastructural projects in rural communities, where there’ve been significant levels of population decline.

The CLÁR programme has been adapted this year to help communities respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

The measures being funded under this year are schools/community safety measures, community recreation areas, and community wellbeing supports including Meals on Wheels and mobility and cancer care transport.

Further details and application forms are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/91ba52-clar/