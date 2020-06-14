The 1997 NFL Final Remembered

On Sunday May 4th 1997 Kerry and Cork contested the 1996 to 1997 National Football League Final.

The decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork saw the Munster rivals face off after their respective semi-final victories over Laois and Kildare.

Kerry had finished 2nd in the Division 1 table and Cork were 4th. In the ¼ Finals they accounted for Down and Louth respectively. Back then the knockout stages consisted of the top four from Division 1, the first two in Division 2 and the top team in each of Divisions 3 and 4.

On commentary duties for the Kerry versus Cork League Final in 1997 were the late duo Liam Higgins and Weeshie Fogarty:

Part 2: