17 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry

362 new cases of COVID-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

This brings to 66,247 the number of cases in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed today – one death occurred last month while the second fatality remains under investigation.

Of the 362 new cases notified as of midnight Tuesday (November 10th), 90 are in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 are in Cork, 17 are in Kerry and the remaining 120 cases are spread across 20 counties.

A county-by-county breakdown of figures only covers the period up to midnight, Monday, November 9th. Therefore, these statistics do not include the 17 new cases confirmed in Kerry today. What they show is that, as of midnight Monday, there had been five additional cases in the county bringing the total number of cases in Kerry since the start of the pandemic to 1,220.

As of 2pm today (Wednesday), 280 people are in hospital with COVID-19; 38 of whom are in intensive care. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

1,965 people in this country have died from the virus since the pandemic started.