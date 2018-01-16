Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Munster Colleges U18 and a half D Football
Semi-Final
At Dr Crokes
At 12:00
Mean Scoil Castlegregory v Beara Community School
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Tributes are being paid to Tommy Bowe after he announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The 33 year...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suit Select Men’s League Div 1&2: Moyvane 6 Castleisland 3 Listowel 8 Killarney 1 Ballyheigue will hold their Annual Tournament in the Ballyheigue Community Centre on Sunday....
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV II CUP: Tralee Imperials 25 St Brendans BC 47; TK Lixnaw 45 Gneeveguilla 32 Lee Strand Juveniles U16 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 85...
Eirgrid underground cable works in Moyvane – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan gets the latest on the Eirgrid underground cable works commencing this week in and around Moyvane from company spokesperson David Martin http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/eirgrid_podcast.mp3
Fianna Fáil Leader Mícheál Martin – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan speaks to Fianna Fáil leader deputy Mícheál Martin following Brexit discussions at the Killarney Economic Conference this past weekend where DUP leader...
Good news for Kerry Aiport as Dublin and Faro flights’ assured – January 15th,...
Ryanair has confirmed it will run flights to Faro from Kerry Airport this summer while Stobart Air has been awarded the Kerry Dublin contract...