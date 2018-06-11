Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On June 2nd/3rd we held a single stableford competition sponsored by Murphy’s Bar .
1…John Cuskelly (17) 41 pts.
2…Donie Broderick (23) 38 pts.
3…Michael J Casey (19) 36 pts
Waterville
Sun June 10
Four ball/Better Ball
Sponsored by: Killarney Heights hotel
1st Ml Mc Sweeney( 22)Ger McSweeney11 39 pts
2nd John O Neill( 3)AidanO Connell (18) 39pts
3rd G McGillicuddy(19)T O Sullivan (18) 39 pts
18 Hole Stableford Jun 3rd & 5th
1st N Higgins (20) 38 pts
2nd P Gibson (10) 36 PTS
3rd M Quirke (21) 35 pts
4th M Huggard (29) 33 pts
18 Hole Stableford Jun 4th
1st M Quirke (21) 34pts
2nd B O Brien (23) 30 pts
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Friday 8th & Sunday 10th June, The Founders Cup, 18 Holes Stableford, 1st Karen Tess (22) 51 pts., 2nd Margaret O’Callaghan (36) 45 pts., 3rd Helen Harty (25) 44 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 6th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Kennedy (21) 21 pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th June, Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 42 pts., 2nd Tommy Higgins (15) 41 pts., 3rd Michael Mercer (25) 40 pts., Front 9: Pat Mulcahy (15) 23 pts., Back 9: Trevor Howell (15) 24 pts., Best Founder: Ger Malone (14) 35 pts.
The Founders Cup Winner 2018: Karen Tess (22) 51 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 7th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Philip Ahern (28) 24 pts., 2nd Patrick Moriarty (24) 24 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Holes Stableford. Time Sheet (both days).
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 14th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
Friday June 15th, Club Day in Ballybunion (Cashen Course). 4 Person Open Classic – €120 Team. Timesheet Open.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble starts next Tuesday, June 12th. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
Area Finals AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Munster
Match: Area Final North
Nenagh beat Woodstock 3-2
Venue: East Clare
Thursday, June 6th
Qualifier: Nenagh
Match: Area Final South
Bantry Bay beat Monkstown 3.5-1.5
Venue: Kinsale Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Thursday 7 June
Qualifier: Bantry Bay
Match: Area Final East
Thurles beat West Waterford 4-1
Venue: Carrick-On-Suir Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Thursday 7 June
Qualifier: Thurles
Match: Area Final West
Kanturk beat Tralee 3.5-1.5
Venue: Newcastle West Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Thursday 7 June
Qualifier: Kanturk
Munster Semi Finals & Final takes place at Co Tipperary Golf Club Sunday 22 July.
Timings will issue in due course.
Draw
Nenagh –v- Thurles
Bantry Bay –v- Kanturk
National Semi Finals & Final Cups & Shields at Thurles Golf Club 4-7 October.
Castleisland
Ladies 18 hole stableford
1st Marion o’Connor 41pts
2nd Angela Kelliher 38pts
3rd Kim Mullins 38pts
Kenmare
Credit Union Classic.
1st John D O’Sullivan (16) – 59pts.
Joanne Bhanua (30)
Eleanor Connor Scarteen. (35)
2nd. Kim Kennedy (13) – 57pts.
Maura Crowley (32)
Fintan Kennedy (14)
3rd. Gerald O’Dwyer (12) – 57 pts. (OCB)
Anne Clifford (28)
Charlie Vaughen (19)
Autumn Gold Thursday winner Bertie McSwiney – 21pts.
Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Winner – Charlie Vaughen – 22pts.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by James O’Dowd, The Golf Doc, Tralee.
1st Pat Dillane (8) 69 Nett
2nd Terry O’Connor (11) 71 Nett
3rd Richard O’Reilly (16) 73 Nett
4th Brian McGrath (16) 73 Nett
CSS 72 Nett
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 White, John 35
2 Mc Grath, Brian 33
3 Harty (C), Brendan 29
4 Lucid, Ivan 27
4 Mulcahy, Michael 27
4 Dillane, Pat 27
7 Donegan, John 25
7 Gilbride, Noel 25
9 Dineen, Bernard 23
9 O’Connor, Terry 23
9 Stack, Eamon 23
The Country Clubs team play Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club at 1pm Next Sunday June 17th i the quarter final of the competition.
Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble
1st Terry o Connor John Slattery Brendan Kenny
2nd Kyle Reidy Brendan Mc Mahan Kathleen Harty
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Tralee
Intermediate Scratch Cup Results Jun 09th 2018
RESULTS :
1st: Ned O’Shea Jnr (11) 79 Gross
2nd Seamus Enright (12) Gross 82
3rd Daniel F O’Connor (10) Gross 85
4th Aidan Tobin (10) Gross 85
5th Domo Lyne (10) Gross 85
1st Nett: James Judge (14) Nett 73
2nd Nett: Joe Rogers (14) Nett 73
CSS: 72
Number of Cards: 164
James O’Halloran
Competition & Handicap Secretary
Mob 0860442192
[email protected]
MC 7 Killeen Killarney Exchange Results & Fixtures
Tralee Golf Club
MC 7 Killeen Killarney Exchange Results & Fixtures
1st Mikey Sheehy (12) 41pts
2nd John Murphy (16) 39pts
3rd Sean Reidy (14) 39pts
4th Tom O’Driscoll (20) 38pts
5th Adrian O’Gara (15) 37pts
6th James Ormonde (6) 36pts
Best Gross:
David Hennebery (5) 36pts
18+ Handicap
John O’Driscoll (18) 35pts
CSS 35pts
Number of Cards 129
Pace of Play Notes:
At 8.30 am 3 hours 50 mins
At 9.30 am 4 hours 10 mins
At 11.30 am 4 hours 20 mins
At 12 50 pm 4 hours 30 mins
At 15.30 pm 4 hours 30 mins
Fixtures:
Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf
Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles
Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage
Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.
Sat 07th Jul: Captains Charity day
Sun 08th Jul: MC10 Garveys Supervalu
Ladies
Wednesday June 6th 9Brice cup Strokeplay)
1st Antoinette Sayers (25) 74 nett
Senir Ladies Results
Tralee Golf Club
Results
Ladies Results 10/6/2018
Killarney Exchange kindly sponsored by Weardrobe
1st Vera Tierney (12) 37 points
2nd Sandra O Sullivan (25) 37 points
3rd Veronique Davern (29) 35 points
CSS 74 (36 points) Reduction Only
54 People played
Great turn out for our exchange to Killeen course. Well done ladies. Delighted to see so many playing.
Remember to support our sponsors whenever possible.
Scramble results (Friday 8th June)
1st Maurice G O connor
Niamh Galvin
Kay fitzgerald (32)
2nd Ed buckley
Ann O Sullivan
Nary Quillinan 32
Ballybunion
Monday 4th June – Sunday 10th June 2018
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th June 2018 McMunns Singles Competition – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition– Tuesday 5th June 2018 Cashen Course
1st Catríona Corrigan (10) 37 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 36 pts
3rd Patricia Gleeson (28) 34 pts
4th Jean Liston (28) 33 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf – Sunday 10th June 2018 Cashen Course
1st Janet Horan (27) 42pts
2nd Joan Scanlon (9) 39pts
Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 33pts
3rd Noirin Lynch (28) 37pts
4th Marie Kennelly (27) 37pts
5th Patricia Gleeson (28) 36pts
6th Sarah Quilter (29) 35pts
Front 9 Maria Lyons (22) 21pts
Back 9 Margaret McAuliffe (4) 19pts
Seniors Patricia Boyle (31) 35pts
9 Hole Mary Beary (40) 22pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 16th June 2018 Lady President’s Prize Mrs Clare Hurley – Old Course
Tuesday 19th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 7th June 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Tom Scanlon (19) 37-3 34pts
2nd William Hayes (26) 27+6 33pts B5-10
3rd Eddie Moylan (15) 31+1 32pts
4th Michael Barrett (18) 33-2 31pts B5-12
5th Michael O’Connor (24) 31pts
6th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 31-1 30pts
7th John Kinsella (12) 28-1 29pts B5-9
8th Edmund Stack (20) 22+7 29pts
Gross Frank Dore (7) 24pts
Vintage Tim O’Malley (13) 29-1 28pts
S.Vintage Oliver Kearns (20) 26pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 7th June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Elizanne McMahon (37) 18pts
2nd Mary Pierse (31) 17pts
3rd Peg O’Malley (29) 17pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Mens Club – Bunkers Bar Singles 9th & 10th June 2018
Winner – Michael J O’Sullivan (12) = 39 pts
2nd – Robert Kennedy (9) = 38 pts (c/b)
3rd – John Cooper (19) = 38 pts (c/b)
4th – Karl Falvey (3) = 38 pts (c/b)
Best Gross – Keith O’Sullivan (6) = 36 pts
5th – Tom Pickersgill (25) = 38 pts (c/b)
6th – Teddy O’Connor (22) = 38 pts (c/b)
Over 65 – Declan Mangan (28) = 37 pts
Front 9 – Tom Foley (14) = 22 pts
Back 9 – Pat G ORiordan (18) = 21 pts
Next weekend 16th & 17th June 2018 – Summer Medal GOY – Stroke – Blue Markers
Ladies Club – SuperValu 18 hole Stableford – 9th & 10th June 2018
1st – Eileen Breen (16) = 41 pts
2nd – Mary Inglis (12) = 38 pts
3rd – Tracey Eakin (2) = 38 pts
Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 35 pts
Cat B – Deirdre Galvin (23) = 35 pts
Cat C – Josephine Foley (33) = 33 pts
Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links
Gents
10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems
1. Damian Duffy (3) 39pts
2. Padraig Foley (18) 39pts
3. Tomás Ó Lubhaing (6) 38pts
3 Person Competition- Club Development
1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (22) Orla Barry (27) Charlie Barry (30) 62pts
2. Aidan O’Connor (10) Patrick O’Connor (10) Jimmy O’Connor (11) 61pts
3. Padraic Ó Sé (13) Ann Moore (14) Niall Houlihan (14) 61pts
4. Seosamh Ó Súilleabháin (21) Seán Ruiséal (23) Winnie Uí Shúilleabháin (33) 59pts
Fixture List June:
16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY
17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)
24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
Ladies
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Cora McCarthy
1. Adrienne O’Donovan (36) 36pts
2. Áine Barry (22) 36pts
3. Helen O’Doherty (35) 35pts
Fixture List June:
20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Bialann Harrington’s Restaurant
22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents
27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
5th/10th June – Round 3 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (35) 70 Nett
2nd Sally Cooper (21) 73 Nett
3rd Karen Spence (22) 73 Nett
Fixtures
17th June – 3 Club Competition – Sponsored by Royal Hotel, Killarney/Hair Studio, Killorglin
17th June – Club BBQ – Ring clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a place (BBQ starts at 4pm)
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.
The Fred Daly Area Final between Limerick and Lahinch has now been scheduled as per below:
Teams – Limerick –v- Lahinch
Venue – Dromoland Castle, by kind permission.
Date – Monday July 9th
Time – 3pm
GUI OFFICIAL – Sean Moran