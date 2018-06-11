Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On June 2nd/3rd we held a single stableford competition sponsored by Murphy’s Bar .

1…John Cuskelly (17) 41 pts.

2…Donie Broderick (23) 38 pts.

3…Michael J Casey (19) 36 pts

Waterville

Sun June 10

Four ball/Better Ball

Sponsored by: Killarney Heights hotel

1st Ml Mc Sweeney( 22)Ger McSweeney11 39 pts

2nd John O Neill( 3)AidanO Connell (18) 39pts

3rd G McGillicuddy(19)T O Sullivan (18) 39 pts





18 Hole Stableford Jun 3rd & 5th

1st N Higgins (20) 38 pts

2nd P Gibson (10) 36 PTS

3rd M Quirke (21) 35 pts

4th M Huggard (29) 33 pts

18 Hole Stableford Jun 4th

1st M Quirke (21) 34pts

2nd B O Brien (23) 30 pts

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Friday 8th & Sunday 10th June, The Founders Cup, 18 Holes Stableford, 1st Karen Tess (22) 51 pts., 2nd Margaret O’Callaghan (36) 45 pts., 3rd Helen Harty (25) 44 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 6th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Kennedy (21) 21 pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th June, Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 42 pts., 2nd Tommy Higgins (15) 41 pts., 3rd Michael Mercer (25) 40 pts., Front 9: Pat Mulcahy (15) 23 pts., Back 9: Trevor Howell (15) 24 pts., Best Founder: Ger Malone (14) 35 pts.

The Founders Cup Winner 2018: Karen Tess (22) 51 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 7th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Philip Ahern (28) 24 pts., 2nd Patrick Moriarty (24) 24 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Holes Stableford. Time Sheet (both days).

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 14th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

Friday June 15th, Club Day in Ballybunion (Cashen Course). 4 Person Open Classic – €120 Team. Timesheet Open.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble starts next Tuesday, June 12th. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

Area Finals AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Munster

Match: Area Final North

Nenagh beat Woodstock 3-2

Venue: East Clare

Thursday, June 6th

Qualifier: Nenagh

Match: Area Final South

Bantry Bay beat Monkstown 3.5-1.5

Venue: Kinsale Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Thursday 7 June

Qualifier: Bantry Bay

Match: Area Final East

Thurles beat West Waterford 4-1

Venue: Carrick-On-Suir Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Thursday 7 June

Qualifier: Thurles

Match: Area Final West

Kanturk beat Tralee 3.5-1.5

Venue: Newcastle West Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Thursday 7 June

Qualifier: Kanturk

Munster Semi Finals & Final takes place at Co Tipperary Golf Club Sunday 22 July.

Timings will issue in due course.

Draw

Nenagh –v- Thurles

Bantry Bay –v- Kanturk

National Semi Finals & Final Cups & Shields at Thurles Golf Club 4-7 October.

Castleisland

Ladies 18 hole stableford

1st Marion o’Connor 41pts

2nd Angela Kelliher 38pts

3rd Kim Mullins 38pts

Kenmare

Credit Union Classic.

1st John D O’Sullivan (16) – 59pts.

Joanne Bhanua (30)

Eleanor Connor Scarteen. (35)

2nd. Kim Kennedy (13) – 57pts.

Maura Crowley (32)

Fintan Kennedy (14)

3rd. Gerald O’Dwyer (12) – 57 pts. (OCB)

Anne Clifford (28)

Charlie Vaughen (19)

Autumn Gold Thursday winner Bertie McSwiney – 21pts.

Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Winner – Charlie Vaughen – 22pts.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by James O’Dowd, The Golf Doc, Tralee.

1st Pat Dillane (8) 69 Nett

2nd Terry O’Connor (11) 71 Nett

3rd Richard O’Reilly (16) 73 Nett

4th Brian McGrath (16) 73 Nett

CSS 72 Nett

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 White, John 35

2 Mc Grath, Brian 33

3 Harty (C), Brendan 29

4 Lucid, Ivan 27

4 Mulcahy, Michael 27

4 Dillane, Pat 27

7 Donegan, John 25

7 Gilbride, Noel 25

9 Dineen, Bernard 23

9 O’Connor, Terry 23

9 Stack, Eamon 23

The Country Clubs team play Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club at 1pm Next Sunday June 17th i the quarter final of the competition.

Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble

1st Terry o Connor John Slattery Brendan Kenny

2nd Kyle Reidy Brendan Mc Mahan Kathleen Harty

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Tralee

Intermediate Scratch Cup Results Jun 09th 2018

RESULTS :

1st: Ned O’Shea Jnr (11) 79 Gross

2nd Seamus Enright (12) Gross 82

3rd Daniel F O’Connor (10) Gross 85

4th Aidan Tobin (10) Gross 85

5th Domo Lyne (10) Gross 85

1st Nett: James Judge (14) Nett 73

2nd Nett: Joe Rogers (14) Nett 73

CSS: 72

Number of Cards: 164

MC 7 Killeen Killarney Exchange Results & Fixtures

Tralee Golf Club

MC 7 Killeen Killarney Exchange Results & Fixtures

1st Mikey Sheehy (12) 41pts

2nd John Murphy (16) 39pts

3rd Sean Reidy (14) 39pts

4th Tom O’Driscoll (20) 38pts

5th Adrian O’Gara (15) 37pts

6th James Ormonde (6) 36pts

Best Gross:

David Hennebery (5) 36pts

18+ Handicap

John O’Driscoll (18) 35pts

CSS 35pts

Number of Cards 129

Pace of Play Notes:

At 8.30 am 3 hours 50 mins

At 9.30 am 4 hours 10 mins

At 11.30 am 4 hours 20 mins

At 12 50 pm 4 hours 30 mins

At 15.30 pm 4 hours 30 mins

Fixtures:

Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf

Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles

Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage

Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.

Sat 07th Jul: Captains Charity day

Sun 08th Jul: MC10 Garveys Supervalu

Ladies

Wednesday June 6th 9Brice cup Strokeplay)

1st Antoinette Sayers (25) 74 nett

Senir Ladies Results

Tralee Golf Club

Results

Ladies Results 10/6/2018

Killarney Exchange kindly sponsored by Weardrobe

1st Vera Tierney (12) 37 points

2nd Sandra O Sullivan (25) 37 points

3rd Veronique Davern (29) 35 points

CSS 74 (36 points) Reduction Only

54 People played

Great turn out for our exchange to Killeen course. Well done ladies. Delighted to see so many playing.

Remember to support our sponsors whenever possible.

Scramble results (Friday 8th June)

1st Maurice G O connor

Niamh Galvin

Kay fitzgerald (32)

2nd Ed buckley

Ann O Sullivan

Nary Quillinan 32

Ballybunion

Monday 4th June – Sunday 10th June 2018

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th June 2018 McMunns Singles Competition – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition– Tuesday 5th June 2018 Cashen Course

1st Catríona Corrigan (10) 37 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 36 pts

3rd Patricia Gleeson (28) 34 pts

4th Jean Liston (28) 33 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf – Sunday 10th June 2018 Cashen Course

1st Janet Horan (27) 42pts

2nd Joan Scanlon (9) 39pts

Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 33pts

3rd Noirin Lynch (28) 37pts

4th Marie Kennelly (27) 37pts

5th Patricia Gleeson (28) 36pts

6th Sarah Quilter (29) 35pts

Front 9 Maria Lyons (22) 21pts

Back 9 Margaret McAuliffe (4) 19pts

Seniors Patricia Boyle (31) 35pts

9 Hole Mary Beary (40) 22pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 16th June 2018 Lady President’s Prize Mrs Clare Hurley – Old Course

Tuesday 19th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 7th June 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st Tom Scanlon (19) 37-3 34pts

2nd William Hayes (26) 27+6 33pts B5-10

3rd Eddie Moylan (15) 31+1 32pts

4th Michael Barrett (18) 33-2 31pts B5-12

5th Michael O’Connor (24) 31pts

6th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 31-1 30pts

7th John Kinsella (12) 28-1 29pts B5-9

8th Edmund Stack (20) 22+7 29pts

Gross Frank Dore (7) 24pts

Vintage Tim O’Malley (13) 29-1 28pts

S.Vintage Oliver Kearns (20) 26pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 7th June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Elizanne McMahon (37) 18pts

2nd Mary Pierse (31) 17pts

3rd Peg O’Malley (29) 17pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club – Bunkers Bar Singles 9th & 10th June 2018

Winner – Michael J O’Sullivan (12) = 39 pts

2nd – Robert Kennedy (9) = 38 pts (c/b)

3rd – John Cooper (19) = 38 pts (c/b)

4th – Karl Falvey (3) = 38 pts (c/b)

Best Gross – Keith O’Sullivan (6) = 36 pts

5th – Tom Pickersgill (25) = 38 pts (c/b)

6th – Teddy O’Connor (22) = 38 pts (c/b)

Over 65 – Declan Mangan (28) = 37 pts

Front 9 – Tom Foley (14) = 22 pts

Back 9 – Pat G ORiordan (18) = 21 pts

Next weekend 16th & 17th June 2018 – Summer Medal GOY – Stroke – Blue Markers

Ladies Club – SuperValu 18 hole Stableford – 9th & 10th June 2018

1st – Eileen Breen (16) = 41 pts

2nd – Mary Inglis (12) = 38 pts

3rd – Tracey Eakin (2) = 38 pts

Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 35 pts

Cat B – Deirdre Galvin (23) = 35 pts

Cat C – Josephine Foley (33) = 33 pts

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

Gents

10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems

1. Damian Duffy (3) 39pts

2. Padraig Foley (18) 39pts

3. Tomás Ó Lubhaing (6) 38pts

3 Person Competition- Club Development

1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (22) Orla Barry (27) Charlie Barry (30) 62pts

2. Aidan O’Connor (10) Patrick O’Connor (10) Jimmy O’Connor (11) 61pts

3. Padraic Ó Sé (13) Ann Moore (14) Niall Houlihan (14) 61pts

4. Seosamh Ó Súilleabháin (21) Seán Ruiséal (23) Winnie Uí Shúilleabháin (33) 59pts

Fixture List June:

16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY

17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)

24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

Ladies

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Cora McCarthy

1. Adrienne O’Donovan (36) 36pts

2. Áine Barry (22) 36pts

3. Helen O’Doherty (35) 35pts

Fixture List June:

20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Bialann Harrington’s Restaurant

22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents

27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

5th/10th June – Round 3 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (35) 70 Nett

2nd Sally Cooper (21) 73 Nett

3rd Karen Spence (22) 73 Nett

Fixtures

17th June – 3 Club Competition – Sponsored by Royal Hotel, Killarney/Hair Studio, Killorglin

17th June – Club BBQ – Ring clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a place (BBQ starts at 4pm)

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.

The Fred Daly Area Final between Limerick and Lahinch has now been scheduled as per below:

Teams – Limerick –v- Lahinch

Venue – Dromoland Castle, by kind permission.

Date – Monday July 9th

Time – 3pm

GUI OFFICIAL – Sean Moran