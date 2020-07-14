Work on Listowel Bypass could begin next spring

It’s expected work on the N69 Listowel Bypass will begin next spring.

The contract for the development will be tendered later this year, according to details revealed at the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The N69 Listowel Bypass will comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Kerry County Council says the contract documents for main construction contract have been drafted and are ready for publication.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland approval is required in advance of tender publication for the business case documentation, and work is nearing completion on this.

The local authority says it’s expected the contract will be tendered in late 2020, with a potential start date of spring 2021.

Advance site clearance works were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the tree clearance and remaining fencing will be completed later this year.

The council also says the land acquisition process is continuing.