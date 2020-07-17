Woman with serious injuries following Killarney crash

Killarney gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident this morning.

Gardaí say the road traffic incident involving a truck and a pedestrian occurred at the Cleeney Roundabout on the Killarney bypass.

A woman in her fifties was injured and taken to hospital, where her condition has been described as serious.

Elsewhere, another road traffic incident has occurred (5pm) on the N22 near the turnoff to White Bridge manor.

Killarney gardaí say no injuries are reported and the road should be fully reopened shortly.