Woman airlifted to hospital in Tralee following fall while hill walking

A woman was airlifted to hospital in Tralee this afternoon after suffering a fall while walking.

She had been part of a group out on Token Fire Mountain in Barraduff.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance at 2.30 this afternoon.

They attended the scene and administered first aid on the woman, who suffered a suspected broken leg.

They then called the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon to the scene, which arrived at 5pm and took the woman to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment.