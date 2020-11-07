Win for IT Tralee students at National Smarter Travel Campus Awards

Students of the Institute of Technology Tralee have won a national award in the Smarter Travel Campus Awards.

Organised by the National Transport Authority, the competition invites students to create entries promoting more sustainable modes of transport.

The Tralee business students developed a marketing campaign to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of travelling to and from college and work.

A total of five student teams from IT Tralee were shortlisted for the Marketing/Digital Marketing award category.

The winning IT Tralee team comprised Laura Moloney, Lisa Preus, Helena Bijl and Zoë Lieux.