Who Will Police Face Mask Law on Public Transport? – July 13th, 2020

From today, people are obliged by law to wear a face-covering on public transport today. However, the National Bus and Rail Union says drivers can’t be expected to enforce the rules alone. Meanwhile, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said enforcement lies with transport operators and the National Transport Authority. Jerry spoke to Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the NBRU and to Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the AGSI.