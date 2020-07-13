From today, people are obliged by law to wear a face-covering on public transport today. However, the National Bus and Rail Union says drivers can’t be expected to enforce the rules alone. Meanwhile, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said enforcement lies with transport operators and the National Transport Authority. Jerry spoke to Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the NBRU and to Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the AGSI.
Kerry councillor says New Zealand quarantine rule should be adopted here
A Kerry County Councillor says Ireland should consider adopting the New Zealand model where everyone arriving into the country is put into quarantine for...
Kerry County Council and Birds Euroshow Funfair meeting to discuss them coming to the...
Kerry County Council is meeting with the owners of Birds Euroshow Funfair today to further discuss them coming to the county later this year.Cathaoirleach...
Permission refused for north Kerry agricultural anaerobic digestion facility
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for an agricultural anaerobic digestion facility.In March 2019, Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to 17 conditions, to...
Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 8 – July 13th, 2020
This morning Jerry spoke to those involved in the motor industry in Kerry. David Randles of Randles Brothers Tralee and Killarney, Billy Naughton of...
Who Will Police Face Mask Law on Public Transport? – July 13th, 2020
Serious Concerns Raised Over Child Safety – July 10th, 2020
Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, joins Jerry to discuss the troubling findings of a report into Túsla and children at risk released this week.