Killorglin’s RDI Hub is continuing its weekly webinars tomorrow with a focus on technology.

The Pivot Series tomorrow, which will be online from 1pm, will be hosted by Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent and former Chief Technologist with the IDA.

He’ll talk about the top tech trends shaping the future, steps to innovation, and how to make artificial intelligence accessible.

It’s a free event that’s open to everyone but places are limited so people need to register here.