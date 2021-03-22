Walrus which washed up on Valentia Island now in precarious area in Wales

The walrus which washed ashore at Valentia Island last week has now found itself in a precarious area on a Welsh beach.

That’s according to Terry Leadbetter, founder and co-ordinator of Welsh Marine Life Rescue.

The animal, which it’s believed came from as far away as Greenland, was spotted in Pembrokeshire on the Welsh coast on Saturday, before going back out to sea.

It has now washed up on another beach in Wales, and Terry Leadbetter says there’s no way of getting the walrus off the beach due to its size.

He says the important thing now is to make sure the public steers clear of the animal.