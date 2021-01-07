Vaccinations begin at Killarney Community Hospital

Vaccination for Covid-19 is due to begin for residents and staff at Killarney Community Hospital today.

The HSE says it marks the beginning of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare’s vaccination programme for staff and residents of long-term residential facilities.

Vaccinations will continue at Killarney Community Hospital from Thursday until Sunday.

Teams will then travel to more than 100 locations across Cork and Kerry to vaccinate residents and staff in private nursing homes and the voluntary sector. The HSE will also co-ordinate the vaccination of residents and staff at the residential facilities it runs across Cork and Kerry.

The HSE says that it expects to have teams travelling to more than 30 facilities in Cork and Kerry to vaccinate more than 3,500 staff and residents next week alone, and this programme will accelerate in the following weeks.

It aims to have made both doses of the vaccination available to all the staff and residents of such facilities by the end of February.