Killarney GP Gary Stack makes this plea to parents, asking them to ensure they get the flu vaccine for their children when it is available.
Kerry GP urging parents to avail of flu vaccine for children
A Kerry GP is urging parents to avail of the flu vaccine for their children.The nasal vaccine is for children up to the age...
Calls for Kerry Airport to explore international PSO route
Kerry Airport needs to explore an international PSO route.That's according to Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane; he feels such a route will help Kerry...
Kerry nursing home cited as part of argument that for-profit entities shouldn’t provide healthcare
A senator has cited the case of a Kerry nursing home as part of his argument that for-profit entities shouldn't provide healthcare.Sinn Féin senator...
Vaccinate Your Children – November 24th, 2020
Killarney GP Gary Stack makes this plea to parents, asking them to ensure they get the flu vaccine for their children when it is...
Terrace Talk – November 23rd, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk: Kerry senior hurlers reach the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, Tipperary end their 85 year wait for a Munster Championship,...