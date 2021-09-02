Advertisement
Tralee Dynamos Family Fun Day from 1pm to 4pm this Sunday

Sep 2, 2021 13:09 By receptionradiokerry
Tralee Dynamos Family Fun Day , takes place at Cahermoneen from 1pm to 4pm this Sunday, 5th September, proceeds to Kerry Parents & Friends . Lots of Fun events, great spot prizes.

