St. Brendan’s Basketball Club Weekly Notes

U18 Boys Billy Coffey National Cup



Well done to our U18s who represented the club with pride and honour over the weekend at the Group stage of the tournament. Drawn alongside Labanga from Midleton, Moycullen from Galway and Malahide BC from Dublin the quality of the opposition was of the highest standard. First up was Labanga and despite trailing by 50-33 going into the final quarter, Brendan’s produced the best quarter imaginable to turn around the contest and secure an unlikely win by 63-60. The second game saw the boys meet a very good Moycullen outfit and maybe the exertions from the first game caught up with them as they went down by 70-59. Their third and final game of the day came later that evening when they took on Malahide BC to try and secure a semi-final place on the Sunday. In a game where Brendan’s always held the upper hand they ran out winners by 60-52 to top their group and progress to a meeting with Ongar Chasers from Dublin on Sunday morning.

St. Brendan’s has to face the very powerful Dublin side without the services of key player David Lucid who suffered a leg injury on the Saturday so it was always going to be a bigger battle without one of their top scorers. However Brendan’s got stuck in and were well in the contest down 39-51 going into the final quarter but Ongar proved to be too strong down the stretch and ran out comfortable 71-54 winners in the end.

Well done to Coach Joe Quirke and Team Manager Robert Pierce and to all the boys who wore the Brendan’s colours well, were gracious in defeat and were a credit to the club.

U16 Boys Division 2

St. Brendan’s 81 St. Colman’s 39



Presentation Secondary School Hall Tralee was the venue for this U16 Boys League game, Darragh O Callaghan opened the scoring for St. Brendan’s followed by a volley of scores from Liam O Rahilly, Harry Murphy and Danny Kingston who opened his account late in the quarter to see and Brendan’s lead 16-13 at the end of the first

A solid scoring run from Danny in the second quarter assisted by contributions from Fionn Cotter stretched their lead to 38- 27 at half time. Fresh rotations in the 3rd quarter kept the energy levels high for St. Brendan’s with Donnacha Hartnett forcing turnovers and Sean Og O’Connor helping out on defence with a number of rebounds. David Hobbert got off the mark with an and one play and both Harry and Liam continued to add scores to push St. Brendan’s 59-32 ahead at three quarter time.

St. Brendan’s continued to keep the rotations rolling with each player working extremely hard during their minutes in the action. Darragh, David, Danny, Harry and Liam adding individual scores to what was an impressive overall team performance to run out 81-39 winners in the end.

Top Scorers: Danny Kingston 22, Harry Murphy 20, Liam O’Rahilly 17

U15 Girls League

St. Brendan’s 27 St. Paul’s 39



The teams faced off against each other just a couple of weeks ago in what was a tight game in Killarney. This time Moyderwell was the venue and the opening quarter in this fixture was also a close affair with the visitors leading by the minimum 7-9. St. Brendan’s were finding it difficult to execute their scoring opportunities in the 2nd paying a high price as St. Paul’s continued to make their shots leaving them 7-16 up at half time. St. Brendan’s upped the intensity in the second half to try and reel in the deficit led by Kara Kirby with 5 consecutive points, Mia Boyle with 4 and Aimee Turner and Nicole both scoring a basket each. But it was St. Paul’s outstanding shooting guard Clodagh O'Sullivan with two 3 pointers that edged this quarter also to see Paul's continue to lead 20-32 at the end of the third. The 4th quarter very much like the first turned out to be another close encounter with Chloe O'Brien getting on the scoreboard and Cora Meehan with hitting 4 points it left the final core St. Brendan's 27 St. Paul’s 39.

Top Scorers for St. Brendan’s were Cora Meehan 7 and Kara Kirby 6

Girls U16 Div 2

St Paul's 36 St Brendan's 56



St. Brendan's had their first away game this season away to St Paul's. We started the first quarter with superb shooting from Aisling Browne scoring 9pts in the opening quarter along with great baskets from Cara Kirby and Aimee Turner. St. Paul's also had great shooting from Clodagh O'Sullivan and Annie Brosnan but Brendan's led at the end of the first quarter 15-9. Second quarter St Paul's had lovely baskets from Tara Cronin scoring 7pts but these baskets were matched by Taylor Stack entering the game to quickly add 6pts. Brendan's also had scores from Chloe O'Sullivan and Lisa O'Shea and in a tight quarter Brendan's held a 10 point lead at half time 17-27. Third quarter saw Aoibheann McCarthy playing some excellent defence for Brendan’s which led to fast breaks. It was very much a team effort a team with everyone adding to the score line and in particular lovely rebound baskets by Aimee Turner. Brendan’s' continued to lead 25-47 at three quarter time. Into the final quarter and St Paul's played really hard with outstanding baskets from Tara Cronin and Anne Brosnan. However Ellie Reidy played excellent defence and added at the other end as well to leave the final score line giving Brendan's the win on a final score of 36-56.

U14 Girls Div 1



Our St. Brendan's Girls U14s came up against a very strong St. Mary's team on Sunday and despite continuing to battle throughout the Castleisland side took a big home up the road. St. Brendan's were brave in defeat and Sophie Quillinan, Lucy Carey, Mia Boyle and Clodagh Morris fought hard for the home side throughout but St. Mary's were just too good on the day.