People urged to donate blood at Listowel as stocks remain low

People are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Listowel, as stocks remain low.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hosting clinics in the Listowel Arms Hotel next Tuesday (May 2nd) and Wednesday (May 3rd).

Clinics will run from 4.45pm to 8pm both days; existing and new donors are being urged to attend.

The IBTS says it remains challenged to keep up with the current demand from hospitals for blood products.

There’s currently just a 3.9 days supply of B-, while the national stock across all blood types is just 5.2 days supply; blood can be kept in storage for 35 days.

The clinics are by appointments only which can be booked by calling 1800 222 111.

Did you know?

1 in 4 people will need a blood transfusion in our lifetime

• 67% of donated blood is used to treat cancer patients & people with blood disorders.

• 27% of donated blood is used in surgery and emergency situations

• 6% of donated blood is used to treat blood loss after childbirth & to help premature babies

• 100% of donated blood is precious and saves lives in Ireland everyday.