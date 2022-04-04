Advertisement
Over 19,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over past three days

Apr 4, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
19,489 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed over the past three days.

The Department of Health has released today's figures, along with those for the weekend.

1,433 patients are in hospital, with 59 in ICU.

Here's a breakdown of the PCR and antigen confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,354 antigens were registered.

On Sunday, 2,863 registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal and there were 2,313 positive PCR-confirmed cases.

The HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 4,045 positive antigen tests

