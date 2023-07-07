Media Training

Would you like to become a strong media performer and top class communicator? If so, Radio Kerry wants to help you.

Radio Kerry has teamed up with experienced former journalist Francis Fitzgibbon to offer media and communications training for small business, community groups, spokespersons and anyone who is interested in improving their media and communications skills.

The three hour seminars will focus on.....

Advertisement

How to get media coverage for your business or project

How to communicate using stories

Becoming a top class media performer

How to behave when in a live radio interview?

Thinking on your feet

Hands on practical in-studio interview experience

How to answer difficult questions

The language of media

The importance of timing in media

Writing a great press release

Radio Kerry’s General Manager, Fiona Stack, describes it as an opportunity for Kerry based businesses and community leaders to learn how to tell their story effectively,

“The station has always sought to provide a voice for people in Kerry, and we believe that it is important that people that have a story to tell are given the confidence to do so. Radio Kerry is happy to support individuals and communities in raising awareness of businesses or projects that they are involved in, and learning to communicate effectively”

Advertisement

Spaces are limited as groups will be small. Spaces are offered on a first come, first served basis.

For further information or to book, please email Francis at [email protected] or call 089 4776853

Seminars begin Week beginning September 25th 2023 and will be run in the evenings from 6.30pm - 9.30pm.