Kerry people urged to apply for entrepreneur development programme

May 25, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to apply for entrepreneur development programme
People in Kerry with an early-stage business or a start-up idea are being urged to apply for an entrepreneur development programme.

New Frontiers is run in the Tom Crean Centre on the MTU campus in Tralee, and is funded by Enterprise Ireland.

Phase 1 is about testing a business idea; a phase 1 weekend bootcamp is running on June 14th and 15th, with the deadline for applications being June 5th.

Phase 2 runs from September and is full-time for six months, with a support package valued at €30,000 including a €15,000 tax-free stipend.

The deadline for phase 2 application is June 28th.

Enterprise coordinator and Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme manager at Munster Technological University, Emily Reen explains who both programmes are for:

Further details are available on creancentre.com or newfrontiers.ie

Listen to full interview with Emily Reen here.

