There are a number of Kerry Colleges football finals down for decision this afternoon.

The Dunloe Cup decider pits Mercy Mounthawk against Pres Milltown at Dr Crokes.

In the Joe O’Connor Cup Final St Pats Castleisland play PS Sliabh Luachra in Cordal.

The Joe O’Connor Shield decider is between Colaiste Na Sceilge and Causeway Comprehensive and takes place in Firies.

All games are at 1 o’clock.