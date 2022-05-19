Advertisement
Councillor calls for legislation to verify identity of people objecting planning permission

May 19, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
A County Councillor is calling on the government to introduce legislation that’ll verify the identity of people who object to planning permission.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue claims that some people are using different names and addresses to object to planning in Kerry.

He cites one incident in which this occurred.

Cllr O’Donoghue says the issue lies with the government as local authorities are obliged to follow national guidelines.

He accepts that it’s a right to object to planning developments however he doesn’t believe they should be allowed to hide behind a cloak of anonymity.

Cllr O’Donoghue outlines possible solutions on how to verify people who object to planning.

