Advertisement
Uncategorized

Cian Healy Enjoying Pressure Of Being Favourites

Mar 6, 2024 11:27 By brendan
Cian Healy Enjoying Pressure Of Being Favourites
Share this article

Today's Irish rugby training session will go a long way to determining the make up of Andy Farrell's 15 for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham.

 

Full back Hugo Keenan and centre Garry Ringrose are looking to prove their fitness having missed the win over Wales.

Advertisement

 

Farrell names his team tomorrow.

++

Advertisement

Exeter winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso looks set to be promoted to the England side for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

 

According to the Telegraph, the Cardiff-born winger will replace Elliot Daly.

Advertisement

 

Alex Mitchell and George Martin also look set to come into the England team.

 

Advertisement

Ireland are potentially two wins away from another Grand Slam, and veteran prop Cian Healy is enjoying the pressure.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Delegation expresses concerns relating to road safety near Kerry’s largest secondary school
Team Effort The Key To St Pauls Semi Final Victory
McDonagh On The Cusp Of Olympic Qualification
Russina And Belarusian Paralympians Banned From Opening And Closing Ceremonies
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus