Cian Healy Enjoying Pressure Of Being Favourites

Today's Irish rugby training session will go a long way to determining the make up of Andy Farrell's 15 for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham.

Full back Hugo Keenan and centre Garry Ringrose are looking to prove their fitness having missed the win over Wales.

Farrell names his team tomorrow.

Exeter winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso looks set to be promoted to the England side for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

According to the Telegraph, the Cardiff-born winger will replace Elliot Daly.

Alex Mitchell and George Martin also look set to come into the England team.

Ireland are potentially two wins away from another Grand Slam, and veteran prop Cian Healy is enjoying the pressure.