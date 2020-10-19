UHK patients can keep in touch with family through virtual visits

Patients at University Hospital Kerry can keep in touch with friends and family through virtual visits.

UHK says it recognises it’s difficult not being able to visit those in hospital.

It’s offering patients, who don’t have their own smartphone, the chance to video call their families using the hospital’s digi-pads.

This can be arranged through the nurse in charge.

UHK also has set up an email address so patients can receive messages.

They can be emailed to [email protected] with the patient’s name and their ward, along with the first line of their address.