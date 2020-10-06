UHK develops mental health promotion programme for pregnancy

A mental health promotion programme for women during pregnancy has been set up at University Hospital Kerry.

It’s one of a number of commitments the hospital has undertaken, following the results of the first-ever National Maternity Experience Survey.

It found that 85% of participants had either a good or a very good experience of maternity care in Ireland.





The Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate takes in hospitals in the south of the country including UHK.

It’s welcoming the feedback regarding maternity care and has committed to implementing recommendations.

A mental health promotion programme for women during pregnancy has been set up at University Hospital Kerry; it’s been developed with the National Perinatal Mental Health Team.

UHK has been working to develop antenatal education this year, and videos are now available online.

They’re also putting in place initiatives to improve women’s experience of labour and birth.

This includes promoting best practice in communication skills and shared decision making with women.

UHK is improving health information at discharge, and a smoother transition between hospital and community services.

They’re also working to better emotional supports for women and their partners while their baby is in the specialist care unit.

FOR WEB:

The report on the findings of the 2020 National Maternity Experience Survey can be found here