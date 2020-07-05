Údarás announces enhanced Apprenticeship Scholarship Scheme for people living in Gaeltacht

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced an enhanced Apprenticeship Scholarship Scheme to help Gaeltacht communities impacted by COVID-19.

50 apprenticeship scholarships worth more than €2,000 each are available to people with a fluency in Irish that live in the Gaeltacht, including in Kerry.

They can learn a new skill or trade or upskill and obtain an apprenticeship qualification recognised by the national Apprenticeship Council.

There are 55 different apprenticeships under 12 sectors, including biopharma, hospitality and food, and construction; more details are available on the Údarás website.