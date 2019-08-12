Tyrone Taken, Now Can Kerry Stop the Drive for Five? – August 12th, 2019

By
Admin
-

John Evans and Liam Kerins give their views on the senior team’s defeat of Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final. Now, can Kerry stop Dublin in the final. Seán Hurley speaks to fans arriving into Killarney after the game last night.

