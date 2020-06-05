Two IT Tralee technology gateways secure funding for equipment

Two technology gateways at the Institute of Technology Tralee have won government funding for equipment.

The allocations are part the Capital Equipment Fund through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Programme, which is a joint initiative between Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

This programme allows Irish companies and multinationals to work together on research and development projects, in collaboration with research institutions.

Shannon ABC at IT Tralee, which works with companies in the life sciences, food and biotech sectors, has secured funding for three pieces of equipment through this fund.

IMaR at IT Tralee, which works to find solutions for companies in software, electronics, and artificial intelligence, has been allocated funding for two pieces of equipment.