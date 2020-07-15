Two new COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the Republic, two new cases in Kerry

There have been 2 new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 14 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,683.

The death toll has reached 1,748.

Two new cases have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 316, an increase of 5 since Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet Tomorrow to review Ireland’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan McGlynn said the country is at a sensitive stage in the pandemic – and it requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community