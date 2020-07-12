Tributes paid to world-renowned Tralee woman Miriam Murphy

Tributes have been paid to world-renowned Tralee woman Miriam Murphy.

The dramatic soprano passed away suddenly on Friday in London.

Ms Murphy was originally from Caherslee, but has been based in London for many years.

Miriam Murphy’s talents were known world-wide and she performed at some of the world’s top opera houses.

The Seattle International Wagner Competition title was just one of the many titles bestowed upon the Tralee woman during her career.

Ms Murphy is a former student of the Kerry School of Music and director Aidan O’Carroll says she was a gifted artist who earned her place in history:

Cahersiveen man and tenor Gavan Ring says the death of Miriam Murphy comes as a huge shock.

Mr Ring says has left a wonderful legacy behind, which he believes will inspire many people.

Gavan Ring says Miriam Murphy was one of the finest voices to come out of Kerry and Ireland: